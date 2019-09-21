Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparing side by side

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 9.38 N/A -2.11 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.49 N/A 1.16 37.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Splunk Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Splunk Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.02 shows that Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Splunk Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Splunk Inc. has a 16.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $141.8. Progress Software Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 22.38% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Progress Software Corporation appears more favorable than Splunk Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Splunk Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 94.4%. 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.