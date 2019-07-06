Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparing side by side

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 124 10.14 N/A -1.89 0.00 NIC Inc. 16 3.21 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Splunk Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NIC Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Splunk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NIC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.61% for Splunk Inc. with consensus target price of $153.27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares and 90.8% of NIC Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.