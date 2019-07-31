Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 128 10.63 N/A -1.89 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.04 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Splunk Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7%

Volatility & Risk

Splunk Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.09. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s beta is -0.32 which is 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Splunk Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Splunk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$153.27 is Splunk Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 12.96%. Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 consensus target price and a 36.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Splunk Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Splunk Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 56.7%. Insiders held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76% Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.