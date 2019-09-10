Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Comparing side by side

Since Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 127 8.31 N/A -2.11 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 highlights Splunk Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Splunk Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Splunk Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 2 6 2.67 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Splunk Inc.’s consensus price target is $142.89, while its potential upside is 28.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has 29.05% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.