Spitfire Capital Upped Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $312,000 as Share Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.99M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 141,452 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc accumulated 0.11% or 28,931 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 33,760 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.06% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 784 were accumulated by Citigroup. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 46,100 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company owns 2,039 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Stifel Financial owns 4,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 6,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barton Inv Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 7,846 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1.03M were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 1.78% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 151,741 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.84% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Timber Creek Capital Management Lc invested in 472 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 47,852 shares. 5,061 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 706,381 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prns accumulated 46,036 shares or 1.47% of the stock.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares to 397,819 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).