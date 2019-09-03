Spitfire Capital Upped Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Valuation Declined; As Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Share Price Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Position by $1.05 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98 million shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 336,867 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 0.37% or 8,000 shares. Qs Lc holds 3,662 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,700 shares. Andra Ap has 58,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cibc reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 4,859 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 347,099 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 114 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards National Bank owns 20,098 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $258.70M for 22.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 27,414 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Co Nj invested in 12,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Boston Management holds 75,329 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 331,254 shares. De Burlo Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 7,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 1.49 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 16 shares. 37 were accumulated by Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 229,050 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.08% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 880 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 682,857 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

