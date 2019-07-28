Spitfire Capital Upped Its Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) as Stock Price Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $630,900 as Valuation Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 134,203 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 88.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.57 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,552 shares to 116,016 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 511,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,429 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

