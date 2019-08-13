Spitfire Capital Upped Its Blue Bird (HCAC) Holding by $744,624 as Valuation Were Volatile; Amp Capital Investors LTD Continues to Hold Position in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 99,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 508,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.61 million, up from 409,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 150,991 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.06 million market cap company. It closed at $9.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,647 shares to 51,235 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,140 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 12,127 shares. 78,329 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Prudential Fincl accumulated 858,877 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc Inc owns 8,400 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated owns 80,812 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.47% or 110,757 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited owns 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 6,129 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 247,833 shares. Cambridge Tru Company stated it has 0.09% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Fiduciary Trust holds 2,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Intll Gp Inc accumulated 28,532 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 49,575 shares. 615,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.