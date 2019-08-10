Spitfire Capital Upped Holding in Blue Bird (HCAC); Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Price Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Warns of Contagion Risk If Italy Yield Tops 2.40%; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.63 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2,341 shares. Barnett accumulated 950 shares. 20,975 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 11.76 million shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.13% or 40,700 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg accumulated 5,834 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18% or 215,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.22% or 12.36M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation accumulated 313,385 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 171,332 shares stake.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.