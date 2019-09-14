Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $720,000; Citigroup (C) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $650,790 as Stock Price Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 9,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 172,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 181,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 113,640 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Company holds 1.59% or 135,189 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 639,321 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% or 5,882 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Co holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,922 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 39,576 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability reported 10.35M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 153,801 shares. Moneta Gru Advsr Ltd Liability reported 71,151 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 464,852 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel reported 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,558 shares. Family stated it has 51,522 shares. Triangle Wealth Management owns 29,537 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 19,950 shares. Arcadia Management Mi holds 0.68% or 67,835 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller Thaler Asset reported 1.91M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 850,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 332,830 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 13,530 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 202,780 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 884,063 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation invested in 0.04% or 101,655 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 4.63M shares worth $158.08 million.