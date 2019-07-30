Spitfire Capital Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding By $2.06 Million; Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Shorts Lowered By 28.78%

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) had a decrease of 28.78% in short interest. CMO’s SI was 4.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.78% from 5.63 million shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 4 days are for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s short sellers to cover CMO’s short positions. The SI to Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s float is 4.79%. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 8.51 million shares traded or 1339.89% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) stake by 31.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 132,889 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 193,597 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y now has $918.32M valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 188,837 shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $737.50 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.