Spitfire Capital Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $429,300 as Stock Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 192,708 shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT) by 98,066 shares to 156,874 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,384 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc.

