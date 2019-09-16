Spitfire Capital Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Mastercard (MA) Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 139.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 10,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,802 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 7,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 112,174 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 29,500 shares to 32,421 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,434 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Company owns 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 93,994 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated holds 15,386 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 800 are held by Bridgeway Capital. Evanson Asset Lc holds 2,189 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 4.16M were reported by Fiera Capital Corporation. 28,252 were reported by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Suncoast Equity reported 5.87% stake. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1,720 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wallace Cap Management reported 0.04% stake. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Ltd reported 4,901 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.60 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company owns 434,388 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 8,281 shares stake. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.90 million shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 7.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 20,966 shares. Atria Invests owns 3,812 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 332,830 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8,728 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd owns 11,214 shares. 3.54M are owned by Frontier Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 4.66M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huntington National Bank holds 3,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 33,735 are owned by Us Bancorp De. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 6,900 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 67,835 shares. Penn Cap Management has invested 0.74% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).