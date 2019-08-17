Spitfire Capital Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Lifted by $341,000 as Stock Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Position by $237.75 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 305,218 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $396.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,255 are owned by Mechanics Retail Bank Department. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.70M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 255 shares. Incline Global Mgmt accumulated 457,875 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 2,372 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 63,501 are held by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 149,503 shares. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 300 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,024 shares. 1.59 million are held by Tpg Grp Hldg (Sbs) Advsr Inc. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street Corp reported 5.82M shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 450,545 shares. Rare Infra Ltd holds 3.57% or 2.93 million shares.

