Spitfire Capital Position in Lear (LEA) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $431,270

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 86,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 679,138 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 592,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 2.77M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 07/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS TO INVEST ABOUT 96 MLN EUROS IN UK ATOM BANK, TO INCREASE ITS STAKE UP TO 39 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s placed GarantiBank International N.V.’s ratings on review for downgrade; 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.9% IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – EU CLEARS ACQUISITION OF BBVA’S REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS IN SPAIN; 12/03/2018 – BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Pft EUR1.34B; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SAYS SPAIN EXTENDING GROWTH PACE INTO 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Palace Resorts & BBVA Bancomer Partner With World-Renowned Chef Joan Roca

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 375,918 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,810 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,257 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,007 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0.16% or 12,538 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 34,967 shares. 23,524 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Oakbrook Investments Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 62,704 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Midas Mgmt has 16,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51M for 7.27 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.