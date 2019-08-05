Spitfire Capital Position in Lear (LEA) Has Cut by $931,500 as Shares Declined; As Noble Energy (NBL) Market Value Declined, Hap Trading Lowered Its Stake by $17.71 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 75,767 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 738,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 12,648 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 750,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.24 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 247,300 shares to 274,200 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 208,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 121,001 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 464,200 shares. Anchor Bolt LP holds 1.16% or 483,886 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 238,873 shares. Dean Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 33,820 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 182,390 shares. 307,086 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 1,430 are owned by Huntington Commercial Bank. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 20,923 shares. First In, Indiana-based fund reported 7,444 shares. Horizon Invs Limited, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,381 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Scout Invs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 204,012 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,409 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1,789 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tci Wealth holds 31 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Co has 76,947 shares. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 65,430 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 709,597 shares. 24 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. 81,109 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Captrust Fincl holds 60 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $242.43M for 7.48 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Neutral Following 2019 Guide-Down – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.