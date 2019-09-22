Spitfire Capital Maintains Holding in Lear (LEA); As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 879,319 shares traded or 41.34% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 94,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 125,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares to 948,966 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,490 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..