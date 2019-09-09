Spitfire Capital Lowered Owens Ill (OI) Position as Stock Value Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Position by $2.35 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 32,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 504,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.80M, up from 471,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 747,888 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 43,644 shares to 297,452 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 10,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,609 shares, and cut its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $98.03 million for 4.03 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.