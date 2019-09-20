Spitfire Capital Lifted Its Lear (LEA) Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Has Cut by $537,432

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 111,253 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 414,578 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 443,106 shares to 562,448 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 466,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 0.14% or 317,262 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake.

