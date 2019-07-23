Spitfire Capital Lifted Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $341,000; Encore Wire (WIRE) Position Has Increased by Hood River Capital Management Llc

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 56,453 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 371,805 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 179,107 shares to 305,231 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amyris Inc by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.58% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 14,177 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 14,455 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Convergence Investment stated it has 3,521 shares. Hood River Cap Ltd holds 0.96% or 332,089 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 41,609 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.16% or 2,810 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 52,653 shares. 8,086 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Foundry Limited Liability holds 8,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr stated it has 880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,291 shares. Tygh Management reported 214,959 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 17,500 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 3,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Limited Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,750 shares. Connable Office has 7,380 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 229,050 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 54,635 shares stake. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0.01% or 932,356 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 284,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Goldman Sachs accumulated 478,787 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has 934,294 shares.

