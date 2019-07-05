Spitfire Capital Increases Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT); Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $679,672

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 213,981 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $11.49M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 484,426 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 415,396 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.87% or 24,568 shares in its portfolio. Fagan reported 14,731 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 24,461 shares stake. Northstar Grp Inc Inc accumulated 22,805 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.08% stake. 536,407 were accumulated by Twin Incorporated. Canal Ins reported 150,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,940 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% or 17,459 shares in its portfolio. 5,749 were accumulated by Central Commercial Bank &. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 598,047 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canandaigua National Bank holds 0.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 54,631 shares.

