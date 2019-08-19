Spitfire Capital Increases Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed by $24.34 Million Its Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 156,517 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 507,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 341,891 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, down from 848,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 9.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

