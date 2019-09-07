Spitfire Capital Increases Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC); As Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Price Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Upped Its Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 160,887 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 4.06M shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,615 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Prudential Incorporated reported 106,976 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 209,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Jefferies Group Limited Co reported 17,500 shares stake. Wasatch holds 1% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 2.95 million shares. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,291 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,411 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 632 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd owns 290,396 shares. Finemark Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 23,596 shares. 134,865 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,734 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Res (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management holds 0% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Lp reported 141,843 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Agf Investments reported 26,148 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bankshares, Colorado-based fund reported 12,245 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 2.43M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,342 shares. National Pension has 181,431 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 156,561 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 11,315 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Atwood & Palmer holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. L & S Advsr Incorporated reported 8,755 shares stake. Channing Limited Company reported 6,592 shares. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 73,577 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

