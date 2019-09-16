Spitfire Capital Increased Lear (LEA) Holding By $417,000; CLEANSPARK (CLSK) Sellers Decreased By 6.27% Their Shorts

CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK) had a decrease of 6.27% in short interest. CLSK’s SI was 29,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.27% from 31,900 shares previously. With 173,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s short sellers to cover CLSK’s short positions. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.91. About 32,566 shares traded. CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 35,127 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 32,127 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 413,553 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.69 million. The firm offers Flex Power System, an integrated microgrid control platform, which manages renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 31,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 1.64M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.2% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 23,172 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 71,382 are held by Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,122 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Next Fincl Group invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Co holds 4,220 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 52,511 shares in its portfolio. 12,465 are held by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 595,221 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 153,357 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 192,414 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.33’s average target is 21.77% above currents $124.28 stock price. Lear had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18500 target in Monday, April 29 report. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Thursday, September 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

