Spitfire Capital Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) Raised by $497,700 as Market Value Rose; Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Share Value Rose While Fdx Advisors Decreased by $987,220 Its Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 291,658 shares traded or 116.05% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 7,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, down from 39,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 1.61 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Wins Dismissal of Plaintiffs Class Action and Derivative Action Cases – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

