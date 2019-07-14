Spitfire Capital Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) Lifted as Shares Declined; Hood River Capital Management Stake in Scientific Games (SGMS) Has Trimmed by $390,120

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 112,847 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,087 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 484,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 499,797 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0% or 13,833 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 4,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 11,803 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 8,995 shares. 34,929 are held by Spitfire Cap Ltd Liability Co. Earnest Prns Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,300 shares. Northern Trust reported 182,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,800 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Hsbc Pcl reported 0% stake. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 12,343 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 3,378 shares. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 18,504 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares to 414,618 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86 million for 248.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 99,698 shares. Fine Partners LP reported 8.79 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 85,072 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 21,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 57,482 shares. 466 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 100,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,718 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 33,829 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 12,598 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 465,087 shares.