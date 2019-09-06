Spitfire Capital Holding in Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Cut by $2.06 Million; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 6,881 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 982,069 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Management L LP Nc has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 168,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 9,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 224,410 shares stake. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Punch And Invest Incorporated stated it has 373,737 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,526 shares. 379,700 were reported by Granahan Inv Ma. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Envestnet Asset owns 10,930 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 167,545 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.14% or 29,925 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Fmr holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 636,200 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 156,987 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

