Spitfire Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $341,000; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding Has Increased by Gates Capital Management Inc

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 3.93M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 691,404 shares traded or 33.32% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,962 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Starr Communications Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Connable Office Incorporated holds 7,380 shares. 196,655 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 397,816 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 200 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 1.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 75,329 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 27,083 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Grp Inc owns 38,287 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 680,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.