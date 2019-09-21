Spitfire Capital Has Raised Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding by $497,700 as Share Value Rose; Bb&T Increases Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 129,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 695,740 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.42 million, up from 566,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 256,582 shares traded or 86.23% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 22,320 shares to 250,445 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,490 shares, and cut its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 13,359 shares to 34,300 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 11,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,403 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

