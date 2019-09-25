Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Valuation Declined; Becker Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in At&T (T) by $5.42 Million as Stock Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 164,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.13 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 28.10M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 991,081 shares traded or 98.36% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We don’t plan to sell DirecTV – AT&T COO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s World Was Shaken This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,984 shares to 25,623 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 181,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.