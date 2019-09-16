Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Position as Share Price Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake in Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) by $9.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 22,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 250,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 272,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 370,871 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 450,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.21M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 131,304 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 11.02M shares to 14,345 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 318,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.85M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

