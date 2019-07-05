Spitfire Capital Has Cut Its Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Valuation Rose; Vanguard Group Trimmed Its Chemocentryx (CCXI) Position by $962,754 as Share Value Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 91,443 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 74,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,946 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 134,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wasatch, a Utah-based fund reported 2.46M shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 20,240 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.29M shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested in 0% or 21,772 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 14,800 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 49,177 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 51,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 5,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 360,931 shares. Amer accumulated 14,327 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 KANAYA SUSAN M sold $457,747 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) or 37,893 shares. Schall Thomas J. had sold 36,762 shares worth $447,092.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xperi Corp by 506,689 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $124.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 119,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 245,124 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 10,821 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 265,938 shares. has 43,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Lc owns 0.06% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 20,534 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 116,919 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 7,350 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc owns 127,999 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 492,254 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 40,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 11,214 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.45 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.