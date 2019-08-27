Spitfire Capital Has Cut Its Owens Ill (OI) Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Its Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 70,945 shares as Forum Energy Technologies In (FET)’s stock declined 54.67%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 674,313 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 603,368 last quarter. Forum Energy Technologies In now has $158.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 334,600 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 465,102 shares with $8.83 million value, down from 491,423 last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.41M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI)

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tinicum Inc Adds Milacron Holdings Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forum Energy Tech to sell 40% stake in Ashtead Technology – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) stake by 14,755 shares to 3.86 million valued at $362.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atn International Inc stake by 72,221 shares and now owns 201,790 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Forum Energy Tech has $8 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.33's average target is 200.69% above currents $1.44 stock price. Forum Energy Tech had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on Thursday, March 14 to "Buy" rating. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of FET in report on Tuesday, July 30 with "Overweight" rating. The firm has "Buy" rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A also bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares. HELLMAN PETER S bought 5,000 shares worth $60,766.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 45.88% above currents $9.94 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”.

