Spitfire Capital Has Boosted Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $612,000 as Share Value Declined; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Valuation Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 21,212 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 11,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 56,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 54,833 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GTT to Acquire KPN International – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GTT Enhances SD-WAN with Universal CPE to Improve Agility and Performance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,974 shares to 61,629 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 28,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).