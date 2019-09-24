Spitfire Capital Decreased Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $379,440 as Share Value Declined; As Netease (NTES) Market Valuation Declined, Harding Loevner LP Lifted by $132.71 Million Its Position

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 22,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 250,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 272,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 179,579 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 167336.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 520,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 520,728 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.19 million, up from 311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $261.07. About 175,870 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.