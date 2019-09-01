Spitfire Capital Decreased Owens Ill (OI) Position by $473,778 as Market Valuation Declined; As Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 2.99M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 206; 23/03/2018 – 62VT: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Veteran Currency Dealer to Enter Crypto Industry; 21/04/2018 – HNA Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank as It Continues to Unload Holdings–Update; 10/04/2018 – Integer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fruity language; 10/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Management Forgoes Bonuses for Third Straight Year; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.63M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.36% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 7.16 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 22,083 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 272,437 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 9,744 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,152 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 20,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP owns 2,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel Inc reported 1.41% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 463,182 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 7,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 300 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 29,972 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 104,307 shares in its portfolio.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. The insider HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 175,844 shares to 457,688 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).