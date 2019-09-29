Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position as Valuation Declined; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Exchange Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $899,712

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 347,583 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,850 shares to 81,549 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nottingham has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,559 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.41% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,434 shares. Sonata Capital has 4,451 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Assoc has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Perkins Coie Tru reported 2,319 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 63,320 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,186 shares. Profit Limited Liability Co reported 6,012 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Com stated it has 817 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 37,933 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,396 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,658 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.81% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Waters Parkerson Communication holds 1,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 0.74% or 203,740 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Next Financial Gp reported 2,024 shares. Comerica Bank reported 14,365 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 104,746 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv has 0.08% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 5,665 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 332,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 10,482 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 962,984 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 13,865 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 13,637 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 202,780 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 250 shares.