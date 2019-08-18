Spitfire Capital Cut Position in Lear (LEA) by $931,500; Calamos Advisors Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lifted by $838,071 as Stock Price Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 517,018 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.84M, up from 513,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 813,116 shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 78,688 shares. Cincinnati Ins, a Ohio-based fund reported 220,081 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 20,846 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Fidelity National holds 1.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 32,440 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,423 shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 37,932 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 690,000 shares. Diversified owns 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,002 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 73,926 shares stake. First City Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,690 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 93,532 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 594,769 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 58,374 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $76.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,053 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Put).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51 million for 6.91 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.