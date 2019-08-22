Spitfire Capital Cut Position in Lear (LEA) as Market Value Declined; Nve (NVEC) Stock Value Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Has Increased Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 39,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 23,522 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.17. About 453,780 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54M for 7.05 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lear Falls After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Parametrica Management Limited reported 1,489 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 195,466 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 156 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 183,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 4,035 were reported by Ifrah Fincl Serv. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & LP reported 1,916 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 8,401 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pnc Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 37,169 shares in its portfolio.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc. by 31,637 shares to 185,438 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 112,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,072 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

More notable recent NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NVE Corporation Schedules Conference Call on First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVE Corporation: Tackling The Critique – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NVE Corporation: A Dividend As Safe As Any – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold NVEC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 3.20% less from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap owns 2,850 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Bahl And Gaynor has 10,520 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 133,940 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,624 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 157 shares. Mairs & Pwr owns 415,298 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 4,257 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 6,600 were reported by Strs Ohio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 5,800 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 346,456 shares. 12,733 are held by Wasatch Advisors.