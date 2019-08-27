Spitfire Capital Boosted Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Position; PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (PTTCF) SI Decreased By 3.32%

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 7.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 18,000 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 70.44%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 272,765 shares with $9.47 million value, up from 254,765 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $455.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 10.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 1.51M shares traded or 73.65% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company has market cap of $575.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pact Australia and Pact International. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for clients in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 345.54% above currents $8.08 stock price. GTT Communications had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

