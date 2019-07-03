Spitfire Capital Boosted By $744,624 Its Blue Bird (HCAC) Position; B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Sellers Increased By 595.52% Their Shorts

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 46,539 shares as Blue Bird Corp (HCAC)’s stock 0.00%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 998,414 shares with $16.90 million value, up from 951,875 last quarter. Blue Bird Corp now has $297.15M valuation. It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had an increase of 595.52% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 46,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 595.52% from 6,700 shares previously. With 70,800 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 37,802 shares traded. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.32% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Pricing of $261000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Completion of $300150000 Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV (HCACU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2017.

More notable recent B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BOS Receives an $870000 Order for a Robotic System from a US Manufacturer – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shanghai International Port (Group) hires banks for US$ bond – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOS Raises $1 Million in Growth Capital Nasdaq:BOSC – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOS’ Shareholders Voted Against Pure Capital’s Proposals – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOS Issues an Important Message to its Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.