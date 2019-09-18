Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to pay $0.63 on Oct 15, 2019; Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 79.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 51,694 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 13,626 shares with $753,000 value, down from 65,320 last quarter. Southern Co now has $63.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) is expected to pay $0.63 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s current price of $47.62 translates into 1.31% yield. Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 613,667 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 182,999 shares to 3.21M valued at $99.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Plains Gp Holdings Lp stake by 243,152 shares and now owns 5.23 million shares. Shell Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.76 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -0.91% below currents $60.55 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic Corp holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.11 million shares. 84,737 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 18,418 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1.44% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt invested in 1.16% or 33,193 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 436,905 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 70,214 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Beck Mack Oliver Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,900 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). James Research reported 3,100 shares. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru Communications has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk owns 1.21M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Philadelphia Trust owns 15,360 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 40,945 are owned by Hengehold Management Lc.

