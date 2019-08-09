Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 41 10.85 N/A 1.67 26.48 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 2.68 beta and it is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 25.16% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.