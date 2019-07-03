Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

We are comparing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 40 10.66 N/A 1.67 25.67 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.74 N/A 1.77 9.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp. Ladder Capital Corp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Ladder Capital Corp on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.28% and an $41 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Ladder Capital Corp’s consensus target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 17.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ladder Capital Corp seems more appealing than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares and 64.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. 0.4% are Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3% Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ladder Capital Corp.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.