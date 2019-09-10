Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This is a contrast between Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.14 N/A 1.67 26.48 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.43 N/A 1.56 24.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Spirit Realty Capital Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.32% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. with average target price of $46.25. Competitively the average target price of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41, which is potential 4.49% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.