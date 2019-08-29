Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.28 N/A 1.67 26.48 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.22 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. 0.5% are Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.