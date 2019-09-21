Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 43 10.34 N/A 1.67 26.48 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $47.83, and a -0.48% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0% respectively. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.