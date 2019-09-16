Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 43 10.10 N/A 1.67 26.48 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s downside potential is -1.45% at a $46.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 26%. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.