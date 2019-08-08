Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Reaches $45.74 52-Week High; Y-mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) SI Increased By 7.44%

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.11 target or 3.00% above today’s $45.74 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.61B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $47.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $138.33 million more. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 134,203 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 19/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRC); 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. YMAB’s SI was 560,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 521,600 shares previously. With 167,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s short sellers to cover YMAB’s short positions. The SI to Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.43%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 8,315 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

