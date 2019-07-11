Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Reaches $44.61 52-Week High; Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold their holdings in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 678,630 shares, down from 839,844 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.62 target or 9.00% above today’s $44.61 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.44 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $48.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $399.87M more. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 425,984 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 13.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRC); 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $105.31 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 2,225 shares traded. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) has risen 6.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust for 149,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 183,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 16,630 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 8,807 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $1 per share. SRC’s profit will be $80.67 million for 13.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 28.54 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.